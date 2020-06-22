Zhoumi reveals Chinese and Korean versions of 'Starry Night' MV featuring Ryeowook

Zhoumi and Ryeowook have revealed their special duet single!

On June 22 KST, SM Entertainment released both a Chinese and Korean version of "Starry Night." The single is a charming guitar ballad made richer with the two idols' rich vocal tones. The lyrics for the Chinese version of the single were written by Zhoumi himself. Previously, Zhoumi has also written the songs "I'll Be There" featuring Kun and Xiaojun of WayV and "The Lonely Flame."



Check out the Korean version of "Starry Night" above and the Chinese version below!