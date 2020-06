SF9 has dropped another teaser ahead of their latest comeback!

On June 22 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a title poster teaser for "Summer Breeze," the title track off of their upcoming 8th mini album '9loryUS.' The image shows a field of wild green grass with a white sheet billowing over the scene. The teaser image not only reveals the album and title track's names, but the comeback album's July 6 release date.

Check out the title poster teaser below!