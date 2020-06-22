WOODZ (X1's Jo Seung Youn) faces internal battle in teaser for anticipated comeback single 'Love Me Harder'

22

WOODZ is gearing up to make his long-awaited comeback!

On June 22 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment idol revealed the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Love Me Harder." The clip follows two different versions of the singer, with one strikingly more sinister than the other, visually depicting what seems to be an internal struggle.

Meanwhile, his first mini album 'EQUAL' is set for release on June 29. This will be WOODZ's first comeback since his activities as a member of 'Produce X 101' project group X1.

Check out the teaser above!

1

simpsons5054215 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

The teaser looks really good!! Can't wait!!

1

Iamalittledai5y187 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Dude

loos so good

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
2 hours ago   16   53,634
