Seventeen is ready for adventure in energetic MV for 'Left & Right'

Seventeen is officially back!





On June 22 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group released their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae,' featuring title track "Left & Right."



"Left & Right" is an ear-catching song reminiscent of pop mixed with 2000's hip-hop reborn through a 2020 sound. The song deals with the theme of adventurous youth, with a complementing music video packed with a positive and powerful energy setting the perfect mood for the warming summer weather.



Meanwhile, Seventeen will be appearing in an Mnet comeback show at 7 PM on the same day.



Check out the music video for "Left & Right" above!