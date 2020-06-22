6

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Seventeen is ready for adventure in energetic MV for 'Left & Right'

Seventeen is officially back!


On June 22 KST, the Pledis Entertainment boy group released their 7th mini album 'Heng:garae,' featuring title track "Left & Right."

"Left & Right" is an ear-catching song reminiscent of pop mixed with 2000's hip-hop reborn through a 2020 sound. The song deals with the theme of adventurous youth, with a complementing music video packed with a positive and powerful energy setting the perfect mood for the warming summer weather.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be appearing in an Mnet comeback show at 7 PM on the same day.

Check out the music video for "Left & Right" above!

testralia32 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago
That car/rocket took me by surprise :) Awesome song!

