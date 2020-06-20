WayV have dropped their dance practice video for "Turn Back Time".
In the video above, the NCT subunit go over the choreography for their latest song. "Turn Back Time" is the title song of their first full album 'Awaken the World', and WayV released a surprise Korean version as well.
Watch WayV's "Turn Back Time" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
8
2
Posted by57 minutes ago
WayV drop 'Turn Back Time' dance practice video
WayV have dropped their dance practice video for "Turn Back Time".
0 767 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment