Stray Kids have dropped their dance practice video for "God's Menu".
In the dance practice video, the Stray Kids go over the choreography for their track "God's Menu", the title song of the group's first album 'GO生'.
Check out Stray Kids' "God's Menu" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Posted by1 hour ago
Stray Kids drop dance practice video for 'God's Menu'
