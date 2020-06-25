5

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids drop dance practice video for 'God's Menu'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have dropped their dance practice video for "God's Menu".

In the dance practice video, the Stray Kids go over the choreography for their track "God's Menu", the title song of the group's first album 'GO生'. 

Check out Stray Kids' "God's Menu" dance practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Stray Kids
  2. GODS MENU
0 500 Share 83% Upvoted
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
14 hours ago   36   29,349
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
1 day ago   74   38,785

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND