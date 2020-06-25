0

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

D1CE reveal special suit version of 'Draw You' dance video

AKP STAFF

D1CE have revealed a special suit version of their "Draw You" dance video.

In the dance video, the D1CE members dress in suits as they go over their choreography. "Draw You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', and it's about remembering someone from your past.

Watch D1CE's "Draw You" dance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. D1CE
  2. DRAW YOU
0 244 Share Be the first to vote
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
14 hours ago   36   29,349
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
1 day ago   74   38,785

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND