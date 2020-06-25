D1CE reveal special suit version of 'Draw You' dance video

D1CE have revealed a special suit version of their "Draw You" dance video.
In the dance video, the D1CE members dress in suits as they go over their choreography. "Draw You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', and it's about remembering someone from your past.
Watch D1CE's "Draw You" dance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
