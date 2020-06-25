8

6

News
IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from June 25th 'M! Countdown - Summer Special'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week's episode was a 'Summer Special' featuring SISTARAOAEXORed VelvetHyunASeventeenNCT DreamWeki MekiPentagonA PinkGirls' GenerationIZ*ONEOh My GirlTWICEJung Se WoonGFriendSoyu & OvanINFINITEDAY6KARDTXTBLACKPINKNCT 127, and BTS.

As for the winners, Baek Ah Yeon and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Secret Story of the Swan". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SISTAR


==

AOA


==

EXO


==

Red Velvet


==

HyunA


==

Seventeen


==

NCT Dream


==

Weki Meki


==

Pentagon


==

A Pink


==

Girls' Generation


==

IZ*ONE


==

Oh My Girl


==

TWICE


==

Jung Se Woon


==

GFriend


==

Soyu & Ovan


==

INFINITE


==

DAY6


==

KARD


==

TXT


==

BLACKPINK


==

NCT 127


==

BTS


===

