IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from June 25th 'M! Countdown - Summer Special'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week's episode was a 'Summer Special' featuring SISTAR, AOA, EXO, Red Velvet, HyunA, Seventeen, NCT Dream, Weki Meki, Pentagon, A Pink, Girls' Generation, IZ*ONE, Oh My Girl, TWICE, Jung Se Woon, GFriend, Soyu & Ovan, INFINITE, DAY6, KARD, TXT, BLACKPINK, NCT 127, and BTS.



As for the winners, Baek Ah Yeon and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Secret Story of the Swan". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

SISTAR







==

AOA







==

EXO







==

Red Velvet







==

HyunA







==

Seventeen







==

NCT Dream







==

Weki Meki







==

Pentagon







==

A Pink







==

Girls' Generation







==

IZ*ONE







==

Oh My Girl







==

TWICE







==

Jung Se Woon







==

GFriend







==

Soyu & Ovan







==

INFINITE







==

DAY6







==

KARD







==

TXT







==

BLACKPINK







==

NCT 127







==

BTS







===