OnlyOneOf drop 'Angel' performance MV

OnlyOneOf have dropped their performance music video for "Angel".



In the performance MV above, the OnlyOneOf members perform their latest track on a rooftop. "Angel", produced by GRAY, is the title song of the boy group's new single album 'Produced by [ ] Part 1', which kicks off a new series of albums where OnlyOneOf team up with various producers.



Watch OnlyOneOf's "Angel" performance MV above and their MV here if you missed it.







