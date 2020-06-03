CRAVITY reveal schedule for 'Cloud 9' comeback

9

CRAVITY have revealed a schedule for their 'Cloud 9' comeback.

CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with their track "Cloud 9". Fans can expect the first concept photo on June 4, while "Cloud 9" drops on June 17 KST.

Take a look at CRAVITY's comeback schedule below!

