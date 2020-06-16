MONSTA X to perform live during global event 'TIME100 Talks' today

On July 17 at 6 PM KST, K-Pop's MONSTA X will be performing live as the special musical guest of 'TIME' magazine's global event, 'TIME100 Talks'.

This 'TIME100 Talks' event deals with discussions of potential solutions to ongoing global issues in society including the COVID19 pandemic. Guest panelists include secretary-general Ban Ki Moon of the United Nations, AI expert and business CEO Kai Fu Lee, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.



Look forward to MONSTA X's opening and closing stages during the 'TIME100 Talks: Finding Hope', airing live on July 17 at 6 PM KST via 'TIME' magazine's official website.

