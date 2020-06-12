Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, & Yesung say Super Junior 'might' come back this year + sing one another's solo songs

Super Junior K.R.Y, who recently returned with the release of their 1st mini album 'When We Were Us', appeared as one of the guests on this week's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

Having made a comeback as Super Junior's ballad unit for the first time in a while, Super Junior K.R.Y had a lot of special stages to show viewers on the June 12 airing of 'Sketchbook'. First, they performed their comeback title track "When We Were Us", then also performed a K.R.Y version of Kyuhyun's "At Gwanghwamun"!

K.R.Y also sat down with MC Yoo Hee Yeol for an interview, where the members chatted about some of their future plans for 2020. Kyuhyun began, "This year is Super Junior's 15th anniversary. After our promotions, well, the whole team will probably, refreshingly..."

However, instead of continuing his sentence, he stopped and added on, "But wait. I'm not the type of person to give out spoilers. I'm just saying that there might be a Super Junior album, or there might not be." Yesung played along with, "We really want to release an album on our 15th anniversary, but if the company doesn't let us then we would be very disappointed."

Later on, K.R.Y members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung took turns singing brief covers of one another's solo songs! Check out some clips from Super Junior K.R.Y's appearance on this week's 'Sketchbook', above and below.