BTS, NCT, EXO, & ONF top boy group brand value rankings for the month of June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups, for the month of June!



According to the Institute, the top 10 K-Pop boy groups in terms of brand value analysis this month were, in order: BTS, NCT, EXO, ONF, Seventeen, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, BTOB, WINNER, MONSTA X, and NU'EST.

Undefeated in 1st place once again this month, BTS took up the top spot with an overwhelming 8,562,921 brand points. In 2nd place, NCT swept up a total of 2,674,099 brand points, followed by EXO in 3rd with 2,611,909 points. Emerging in 4th place with a whopping 1,637% increase in brand points from last month, ONF earned a total of 2,363,168 points in June.

Check out the Institute's full data analysis results, below!