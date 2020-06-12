6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

BTS, NCT, EXO, & ONF top boy group brand value rankings for the month of June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups, for the month of June!

According to the Institute, the top 10 K-Pop boy groups in terms of brand value analysis this month were, in order: BTS, NCT, EXO, ONF, Seventeen, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, BTOB, WINNER, MONSTA X, and NU'EST

Undefeated in 1st place once again this month, BTS took up the top spot with an overwhelming 8,562,921 brand points. In 2nd place, NCT swept up a total of 2,674,099 brand points, followed by EXO in 3rd with 2,611,909 points. Emerging in 4th place with a whopping 1,637% increase in brand points from last month, ONF earned a total of 2,363,168 points in June. 

Check out the Institute's full data analysis results, below!

omg I'm so proud of ONF! I'm so worried about the final round of Road to Kingdom, but no matter what happens they have earned so many new fans! (Myself included!)

