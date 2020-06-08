6

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Ha Sung Woon gets funky with solo comeback MV for 'Get Ready'

Ha Sung Woon is back with a new solo mini album!

On June 8 KST, the idol released his 3rd solo mini album 'Twilight Zone,' featuring the title track "Get Ready." The single is a jazzy track with a powerful beat that infuses hip-hop drum, saxophone, and brass. The lyrics express a passion for music that is more freestyle and less restricted.

The choreography for the music video was done by none other than popular K-pop choreographer Choi Young Joon, who previously worked with Ha Sung Woon on Wanna One's "Energetic" and "Beautiful," as well as various stages for Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2.'


Check out the music video for "Get Ready" above!

