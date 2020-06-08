BTOB's Eunkwang provides comfort with MV for solo single 'No One Knows'

Eunkwang has released his first solo album!

On June 8 KST, BTOB's leader and main vocalist released solo album 'FoRest: Entrance,' his first new music since leaving the military in April. The title of the album combines 'forest' and 'for rest,' evoking its warm and relaxing concept that incorporates ballad, modern rock, and swing jazz.



The album's title track "No One Knows" was produced with KZ and Mr. Gomdol, who previously worked with Brown Eyed Girls and IU. The song contains lyrics meant to provide comfort to young people going through a difficult time in their lives.



Meanwhile, 'FoRest: Entrance' features seven new songs in total.

Check out the music video for "No One Knows" above!



