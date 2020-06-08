6

3

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTOB's Eunkwang provides comfort with MV for solo single 'No One Knows'

AKP STAFF

Eunkwang has released his first solo album!

On June 8 KST, BTOB's leader and main vocalist released solo album 'FoRest: Entrance,' his first new music since leaving the military in April. The title of the album combines 'forest' and 'for rest,' evoking its warm and relaxing concept that incorporates ballad, modern rock, and swing jazz.

The album's title track "No One Knows" was produced with KZ and Mr. Gomdol, who previously worked with Brown Eyed Girls and IU. The song contains lyrics meant to provide comfort to young people going through a difficult time in their lives.

Meanwhile, 'FoRest: Entrance' features seven new songs in total.

Check out the music video for "No One Knows" above!

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
1 442 Share 67% Upvoted

0

She_her_her877 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Exquisite vocals = beautiful melodic sound - Bravo! Eunkwang!!

Share
Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
13 hours ago   38   21,496
Girls
Girls' Generation's YoonA reveals her new car
13 hours ago   38   21,496

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND