Posted by beansss

Cosmic Girls win #1 on this week's 'The Show' with 'Butterfly'

Cosmic Girls have taken home their first #1 trophy with their comeback title track, "Butterfly"!

On the June 16 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show', the first place nominees included BTOB's Eunkwang with "No One Knows", N.Flying with "Oh really.", and Cosmic Girls with "Butterfly". In the end, Cosmic Girls were declared the winners!

In their winning speech, Cosmic Girls sent out their thanks toward their agency staff, their family members, and their fans. Other performers on this week's 'The Show' included DIA, WayV, ONEWE, E'LAST, Secret Number, and more. 

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls recently returned with their new mini album 'Neverland'. 

pink_oracle 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Hell yeah!!

loh 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Off topic but anyone knows if the 3 chinese members are ever coming back? Starship gives no update i miss them.

1 more reply

