A Pink's little sister group Weeekly unveils first set of bouncy teaser images for debut album 'We Are'

Play M Entertainment's new 7-member rookie girl group Weeekly has unveiled a set of colorful, bouncy concept teaser images for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'We Are'!

Made up of members Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee, Weeekly marks Play M Entertainment's first new girl group since A Pink in approximately 10 years. The group's average age is 17-years old, and their team name means that they want to bring their listeners a special week with each new day.

What do you think of Weeekly's first set of debut concept images so far? Stay tuned for more of the girls' teasers coming soon, leading up to their full debut on June 30 at 6 PM KST!



