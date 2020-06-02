2PM's Jun.K runs to the moon in 'This is Not a Song, 1929' MV teaser

2PM's Jun.K has dropped his music video teaser for "This is Not a Song, 1929".
In the MV, Jun.K runs towards a full moon that casts a mysterious light. "This is Not a Song, 1929" is the 2PM member's upcoming Japanese digital single dropping on June 10 KST.
He's also revealing a Korean version of the song at his solo concert 'This is Not a Special Live'.
Watch Jun.K's MV teaser above!
