2PM's Jun.K runs to the moon in 'This is Not a Song, 1929' MV teaser

2PM's Jun.K has dropped his music video teaser for "This is Not a Song, 1929".



In the MV, Jun.K runs towards a full moon that casts a mysterious light. "This is Not a Song, 1929" is the 2PM member's upcoming Japanese digital single dropping on June 10 KST.



He's also revealing a Korean version of the song at his solo concert 'This is Not a Special Live'.



Watch Jun.K's MV teaser above!

