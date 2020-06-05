6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from June 5th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Na Yoon Kwon came back with "River of Tears", VICTON made a comeback with "Mayday", TWICE returned with "More & More", and TXT made a comeback with "Puma".

As for the nominees, EXO's Baekhyun and IU were up against each other with "Candy" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was Baekhyun's "Candy" that took the win. Congratulations to Baekhyun!

There were also performances by DKBLee Ye JunWoo!ah!RedSquareONEWESECRET NUMBERBVNDITSeo JeiOnlyOneOfRyu Soo JungBaekhyunMONSTA XNCT 127, and Kim Woo Seok.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Na Yoon Kwon


==

COMEBACK: VICTON


==

COMEBACK: TWICE


==

COMEBACK: TXT


===

DKB


==

Lee Ye Jun


==

Woo!ah!


==

RedSquare


==

ONEWE


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

BVNDIT


==

Seo Jei


==

OnlyOneOf


==

Ryu Soo Jung


==

Baekhyun


==

MONSTA X


==

NCT 127


==

Kim Woo Seok


===

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. MUSIC BANK
zkzsks799 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Expected!! ...Congrats Baekhyunaaaaa!!!! The smudged lipstick.. He was shy and embarrassed..phew!!! ...and I was waiting for BH TY interactions didn't expect whole NCT127 to hype him up

kursedbebe38 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

baekhyun is so beautiful talented and lovable

spent so many years loving on this dude

