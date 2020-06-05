EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from June 5th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Na Yoon Kwon came back with "River of Tears", VICTON made a comeback with "Mayday", TWICE returned with "More & More", and TXT made a comeback with "Puma".



As for the nominees, EXO's Baekhyun and IU were up against each other with "Candy" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was Baekhyun's "Candy" that took the win. Congratulations to Baekhyun!

There were also performances by DKB, Lee Ye Jun, Woo!ah!, RedSquare, ONEWE, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, Seo Jei, OnlyOneOf, Ryu Soo Jung, Baekhyun, MONSTA X, NCT 127, and Kim Woo Seok.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Na Yoon Kwon







==

COMEBACK: VICTON







==

COMEBACK: TWICE







==

COMEBACK: TXT







===

DKB







==

Lee Ye Jun







==

Woo!ah!







==

RedSquare







==

ONEWE







==

SECRET NUMBER







==

BVNDIT







==

Seo Jei







==

OnlyOneOf







==

Ryu Soo Jung







==

Baekhyun







==

MONSTA X







==

NCT 127







==

Kim Woo Seok







===