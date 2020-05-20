VIXX's Ken thinks back on love in 'Just for a Moment' MV

VIXX's Ken has dropped his music video for "Just for a Moment".
The MV follows a sweet love story as Ken thinks back to moments he had with a girl in the countryside. "Just for a Moment" is the title song of the VIXX member's first solo mini album 'Greeting', and it's about wanting one moment with someone you cared about in the past.
Watch Ken's "Just for a Moment" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
