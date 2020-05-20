25

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

VIXX's Ken thinks back on love in 'Just for a Moment' MV

VIXX's Ken has dropped his music video for "Just for a Moment".

The MV follows a sweet love story as Ken thinks back to moments he had with a girl in the countryside. "Just for a Moment" is the title song of the VIXX member's first solo mini album 'Greeting', and it's about wanting one moment with someone you cared about in the past.

Watch Ken's "Just for a Moment" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. VIXX
  2. Ken
  3. JUST FOR A MOMENT
4

2ne1dara4899 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

wow this sounds very good! ~ i like it

good job.

sun1e-184 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Very talented, but geeze, this is the type of music you make when you're like 60 or something. I wish these idols would make more age appropriate music and not this typical generic stuff that could've been sung by anyone.

