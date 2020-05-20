Crush and Red Velvet's Joy have dropped their music video for "Mayday".
The MV starts off with Crush coming across a mysterious ghost and ends with him and Joy greeting the ghost together on a date. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's the R&B singer and Joy's first ever collaboration.
Watch Crush and Joy's "Mayday" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Crush & Red Velvet's Joy enjoy a sweet date in 'Mayday' MV
