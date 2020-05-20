111

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Crush & Red Velvet's Joy enjoy a sweet date in 'Mayday' MV

Crush and Red Velvet's Joy have dropped their music video for "Mayday".

The MV starts off with Crush coming across a mysterious ghost and ends with him and Joy greeting the ghost together on a date. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's the R&B singer and Joy's first ever collaboration.

Watch Crush and Joy's "Mayday" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



bartkun
22 hours ago

His reaction! Mine will be the same if she came at me like that haha


2ne1dara
17 hours ago

the video is quite simple, the rhythm sounds warm and friendly, his voice is nice, she looks sweet and cute although I did not like her outfit. it is a funny and warm mv

