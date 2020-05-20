Ha Sung Woon reveals comeback schedule for 3rd mini album 'Twilight Zone'

Ha Sung Woon has revealed the comeback schedule for his third mini album 'Twilight Zone'.
The comeback schedule below lets fans know they can expect a spoiler clip on May 22, while Ha Sung Woon's full mini album drops on June 8 KST. The name 'Twilight Zone' and the teaser schedule's concept hints at an eerie, mysterious concept.
Stay tuned for updates on Ha Sung Woon's comeback!
