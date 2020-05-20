16

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Ha Sung Woon reveals comeback schedule for 3rd mini album 'Twilight Zone'

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has revealed the comeback schedule for his third mini album 'Twilight Zone'.

The comeback schedule below lets fans know they can expect a spoiler clip on May 22, while Ha Sung Woon's full mini album drops on June 8 KST. The name 'Twilight Zone' and the teaser schedule's concept hints at an eerie, mysterious concept.

Stay tuned for updates on Ha Sung Woon's comeback! 

thatonekpopfan40162 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

WOOWWW!!!!! IT'S FINALLY HERE! I'M SO EXCITED!!!! But I don't wanna wait till June 8.

kxk4,053 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

I was obsessed with twilight zone and twins peaks when I was a child so Im very very excited for this concept!!

