UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok reveals highlight medley for solo debut album '1ST DESIRE [GREED]'

UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has revealed a highlight medley for his solo debut album '1ST DESIRE [GREED]'.

On May 24 at midnight KST, Kim Woo Seok unveiled a highlight medley for his solo debut album via his official social media accounts. The rising idol's first solo album will feature 7 tracks, including the title track "Red Moon". Kim Woo Seok participated in writing lyrics for four of the tracks, piquing fans' interests.

'1ST DESIRE [GREED]' is set for release on May 25th, so stay tuned!



