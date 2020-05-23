0

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok reveals highlight medley for solo debut album '1ST DESIRE [GREED]'

UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok has revealed a highlight medley for his solo debut album '1ST DESIRE [GREED]'.

On May 24 at midnight KST, Kim Woo Seok unveiled a highlight medley for his solo debut album via his official social media accounts. The rising idol's first solo album will feature 7 tracks, including the title track "Red Moon". Kim Woo Seok participated in writing lyrics for four of the tracks, piquing fans' interests. 

'1ST DESIRE [GREED]' is set for release on May 25th, so stay tuned! 

