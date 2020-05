TXT has released "Can't You See Me" teaser videos for Taehyun, Hueningkai, and Soobin.

The enigmatic teasers are definitely piquing fan's interest, especially as the idols give sad expressions to the camera and appear to be covered in splatters of blood. It seems like the song itself is an emotional acoustic rock ballad as well.

Check out all the video teasers here. Are you excited for TXT's comeback on May 18.