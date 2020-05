TWICE has dropped the official MV teaser for "More & More"!

After revealing the group teaser photo, the girl group surprised fans with an ethereal MV teaser for their upcoming title song. In the teaser, TWICE maximizes the magical aura by dancing amid a mysteriously decorated setting. What do you think of this concept?

Stay tuned for the full drop of TWICE's 9th mini album on June 1 KST!