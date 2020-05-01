Bolbbalgan4 drops track list for upcoming album 'A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'

Bolbbalgan4 has revealed the track list for her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'.



'Puberty Book II' marks Bolbbalgan4's first ever comeback since member Woo Ji Yoon left and Ahn Ji Young will be continuing on as a solo singer under the name. The track list below reveals the songs "Blank", title songs "Hug" and "Butterfly and Cat" featuring EXO's Baekhyun, "Counseling", and "Dandelion".



"Butterfly and Cat" will be pre-released on May 7 KST, while 'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13.



Stay tuned for updates!

