Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Bolbbalgan4 drops track list for upcoming album 'A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'

AKP STAFF

Bolbbalgan4 has revealed the track list for her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'.

'Puberty Book II' marks Bolbbalgan4's first ever comeback since member Woo Ji Yoon left and Ahn Ji Young will be continuing on as a solo singer under the name. The track list below reveals the songs "Blank", title songs "Hug" and "Butterfly and Cat" featuring EXO's Baekhyun, "Counseling", and "Dandelion".

"Butterfly and Cat" will be pre-released on May 7 KST, while 'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13.

Stay tuned for updates!

Dino_Saur336 pts 23 hours ago 1
23 hours ago

it's better to part from the name Bol4, and just go by Ahn Jiyoung at this point. i liked both of them together... it just doesn't feel the same anymore.

Eunbean1,684 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

She should continue with her own name, her korean name suits her

