Cosmic Girls have released a gorgeous teaser image of Eunseo, lounging among the flowers in an elegant sheer, floral dress!

Cosmic Girls's first comeback of 2020 with their upcoming 8th mini album 'Neverland' is in just a little over a week, set for release this June 9 at 6 PM KST. The mini album contains a total of 6 tracks, including the girls' title track "Butterfly".



Are you loving Cosmic Girls's lovely teaser series so far?