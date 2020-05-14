Employee of an electronic mart leaks Park Na Rae's personal information

An employee of a well-known unnamed electronic mart was discovered to have shared the personal information of comedian Park Na Rae in a Kakao group chat.

On May 13th, a popular community post gained attention for including evidence regarding the incident stated above. The information released on Park Na Rae included her address as well as products she brought from the store. The employee in question also talked badly about the comedian behind her back, saying she "changed men frequently" in a group chat room. The poster stated that the perpetrators are trying to let the incident slide and are acting like victims.



The store has since released a statement in regards to the situation which reads as follows:

"At the end of April, a person reported to our company an incident regarding an employee sharing information about a customer in a private chat room with their friends. After becoming aware of this fact, we quickly investigated the matter and let the customer know the situation and apologized. The customer stated that the employee just made a mistake and asked to settle the issue. However, as per our rules and procedures, the employee in question will be forwarded to a committee for further investigation. We are sincerely sorry for the discomfort we caused to our customer as a company that highly values the privacy of personal information. We will try our best not to have a situation like this happen again. We have emphasized to our employees the importance of personal information and the prevention of leaking this information. If any of our employees use personal information in a negative manner or break laws regarding this issue, we tell them that they could be prosecuted by the law and imprisoned. We will continue to strictly investigate the protection of personal information."

