N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung took on a track by female duo Davichi on 'Immortal Song'.



The May 16th episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a special dedicated to composer Jo Young Soo, and Yoo Hwe Seung covered Davichi's 2008 hit song "Love and War". The N.Flying member expressed, "I thought it was the most difficult song to select, and it's the kind of song that I haven't really done before. It's a new challenge for me."



In the end, Yoo Hwe Seung was up against Monni, and though the N.Flying vocalist took the win for 3 rounds, it was Monni that took the final trophy.



Check out Yoo Hwe Seung's cover of "Love and War" above!





