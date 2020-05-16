LOONA transformed Hong Jin Young's "Love Battery" on 'Immortal Song'.



The May 16th episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a special dedicated to composer Jo Young Soo, and LOONA covered trot singer Hong Jin Young's debut 2009 single "Love Battery". Wearing all black, the girl group transformed the trot track into a more modern song with a tango twist.



However, it was Monni who took the final trophy this episode. Check out LOONA's cover above and the original by Hong Jin Young below!





