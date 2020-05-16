IU and fans celebrate her birthday with generous donation to children's charity orgs

IU and her fans celebrated her birthday with a generous donation to children's charity organizations.



On May 16, her label EDAM Entertainment posted the two donation certificates below along with the message, "May 16. In celebration of IU's birthday, IU nad UAENA have shared warmth with the world. They say that due to how things are in society at the moment, the mount of help given to those in need has reduced. Like how IU and UAENA represent two entities who share the same heart even when far apart, let's keep doing good together. Have a happy day today."



IU and fans donated 51.6 million Won ($41842.73 USD) to both ChildFund Korea and Walking With Us Children's Foundation under the name 'IUAENA'.



IU celebrated her 27th birthday on the set of the upcoming film 'Dream'.