5

0

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Mnet's new boy group reality 'I-Land' unveils dramatic teaser trailer narrated by host Nam Goong Min

AKP STAFF

Mnet's upcoming boy group reality 'I-Land' has unveiled a dramatic first teaser trailer ahead of its premiere, adding even more mystery to the puzzling program. 

In the trailer film, actor Nam Goong Min makes his first appearance as the host of 'I-Land'. He narrates, "This is an unprecedented unknown space, and a living structure. It is controlled only by the system. The most evolved survival game unfolds right here. The whole world will watch the entire process. Now is the time to prove yourself. This is I-LAND."

While little is known about Mnet's mysterious boy group reality series 'I-Land', the program is known to be a collaboration project with Big Hit Entertainment's fan platform Weverse. The series will involve the creation process of a global new K-Pop group. Stars such as Rain and Block B's Zico are also in talks to appear on 'I-Land' as mentors. 

The reality series premieres this coming June 26 at 11 PM KST.

  1. Nam Goong Min
1 686 Share 100% Upvoted

0

hsisuwu0 pt 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago
you guys do realize that 20 billion won is 15,078,924 euros right? thats 15 million. 15 MILLION! its just making me realize how broke i really am.

Share
Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 has a joyful day solo in 'Hug' MV
22 hours ago   0   2,072

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND