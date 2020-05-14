Mnet's new boy group reality 'I-Land' unveils dramatic teaser trailer narrated by host Nam Goong Min

Mnet's upcoming boy group reality 'I-Land' has unveiled a dramatic first teaser trailer ahead of its premiere, adding even more mystery to the puzzling program.

In the trailer film, actor Nam Goong Min makes his first appearance as the host of 'I-Land'. He narrates, "This is an unprecedented unknown space, and a living structure. It is controlled only by the system. The most evolved survival game unfolds right here. The whole world will watch the entire process. Now is the time to prove yourself. This is I-LAND."



While little is known about Mnet's mysterious boy group reality series 'I-Land', the program is known to be a collaboration project with Big Hit Entertainment's fan platform Weverse. The series will involve the creation process of a global new K-Pop group. Stars such as Rain and Block B's Zico are also in talks to appear on 'I-Land' as mentors.

The reality series premieres this coming June 26 at 11 PM KST.