0

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Netizens LOL at Siwan's 'Jelly-filled Munchkin' meme

AKP STAFF

Actor and idol Siwan's new meme had netizens burst out laughing. 

From AI-generated memes to the classic memes, netizens are thirsty for distractions online amid coronavirus pandemic. A netizen has gained attention on a popular online forum by describing the picture of Siwan in a hilarious way, and instantly this became a meme. 

The original commenter in an open chat room asked for a gif of Siwan looking like Dunkin' Donuts. It turned out the said gif of Siwan indeed had a shocking resemblance to a jelly-filled munchkin. 

The gif is a snippet from MBC's sitcom, 'Standby'. Do you also find this hilarious? 

  1. Siwan
1 346 Share 0% Upvoted

0

popularit2,849 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

actor turned idol?

Share
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
7 hours ago   19   18,810
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
7 hours ago   19   18,810
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
7 hours ago   19   18,810

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND