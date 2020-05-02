Netizens LOL at Siwan's 'Jelly-filled Munchkin' meme

Actor and idol Siwan's new meme had netizens burst out laughing.



From AI-generated memes to the classic memes, netizens are thirsty for distractions online amid coronavirus pandemic. A netizen has gained attention on a popular online forum by describing the picture of Siwan in a hilarious way, and instantly this became a meme.

The original commenter in an open chat room asked for a gif of Siwan looking like Dunkin' Donuts. It turned out the said gif of Siwan indeed had a shocking resemblance to a jelly-filled munchkin.

The gif is a snippet from MBC's sitcom, 'Standby'. Do you also find this hilarious?