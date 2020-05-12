IU cutely recalls boasting about Post Malone following her SNS to her younger brother + process of working on 'Eight' with SUGA

IU sat down with 1TheK's 'Look Me Up' in light of the release of her new single "Eight" feat. BTS's SUGA, to personally look herself up via various online search engines and communities!

In 1TheK's 'Look Me Up' series, stars search their names via online portals and communities and check their celebrity profiles, read netizens' comments, etc. In IU's case, she was very surprised by how detailed and accurate her wiki profile was, and commented, "This must have been written by a Uaena!"





Next, IU was directed to an online hip-hop community! There, one post mentioned that IU and American rapper Post Malone were following each other on Instagram. Here, IU explained the ordeal by recalling, "Someone told me that Post Malone followed me on SNS, and then I forgot about it. Now, my younger brother is currently studying abroad in the U.S. I asked him one day, 'Who is the most popular musician in the U.S. these days?' and he said, 'Anyone who came after Post Malone is worth nothing'. So then, I said, 'Did you know Post Malone followed me on SNS?', and he really went crazy! That made me want to show off to him a little more, so I ended up following [Post Malone] back while my brother was looking."

Later on, IU also shared the process of working on "Eight" with BTS's SUGA. She revealed, "The process went very quickly. We didn't spend much time wracking our brains or anything like that. SUGA sent me his track, and then I added a melody over it and sent it back, and that after a bit of back and forth like that, it was straight to recording. I was so thankful."

Check out IU's full 'Look Me Up' experience, above!

