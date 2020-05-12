5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie boy group DKB kicks off 2nd mini album comeback teasers with red-haired E-Chan

Brave Entertainment's brand new rookie boy group DKB has started off their comeback teaser images, with first member E-Chan!

In his first individual concept photo for DKB's 2nd mini album 'Love', E-Chan sports a fiery red hair color, raising his hand up from a white light source. Fans can look forward to more of DKB's comeback teaser images throughout this month, up until the full release of 'Love' on May 25 at 6 PM KST.

What did you think of DKB's debut earlier this year with "Sorry Mama"?

