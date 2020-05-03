15

GOT7's Youngjae & Choi Jung Yoon sing a romantic duet for Jinyoung's 'When My Love Blooms' OST Part.2

GOT7's Jinyoung and singer/song-writer Choi Jung Yoon have put their voices together for a romantic OST, for tvN's ongoing Sat-Sun drama 'When My Love Blooms'!

The romantic OST Part.2 of 'When My Love Blooms' is titled "Fall In Love", a comforting, medium tempo track accompanied by the acoustic guitar and soothing EP sounds. The OST perfectly depicts the heart-fluttering feelings of first love between two college students, Han Jae Hyun (played by GOT7's Jinyoung) and Yoon Ji Soo (played by Jeon So Ni). 

Listen to Youngjae and Choi Jung Yoon's sweet OST, above!

