Jung Il Woo & Jiyoung get up for an unexpected dance party in 1st teaser for JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman'

JTBC's upcoming new Mon-Tues evening romance drama series, 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman' has revealed its first unexpected teaser!

Starring Jung Il Woo, KARA member/actress Kang Jiyoung, and Lee Hak Joo, 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman' tells a hectic love triangle between a late night bar chef Jin Sung, a passionate broadcasting station PD Ah Jin, and a rising fashion designer, Tae Wan.

In the first teaser above, Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), Ah Jin (Jiyoung), and Tae Hwan (Lee Hak Joo) end up in the same place at the same time by chance, and end up having an impromptu dance party!

Stay tuned for JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman', premiering this May 25 at 9:30 PM KST!

