HyunA gives Dawn a DIY haircut in adorable 'HyunA Salon' episode of web reality series

Fans know HyunA has an all-rounder, but can she add hairstylist to the list?

In the May 3 episode of her ongoing web reality series 'HyunA-ing,' HyunA gives fans an exclusive look at how she spends her time during social distancing - from reading a book at home, giving her dog an early morning walk, to spending some quality time with boyfriend Dawn.

At one point of the video, Dawn asks HyunA to give him a haircut. While she has cut her dog's hair before, she has yet to ever cut a human's hair; however, she accepts the challenge and meets Dawn in the bathroom. During the cut, they constantly tease each other over how the final product will come out, with HyunA nervously suggesting he "go to a hair shop and tell the hairdresser: 'Please finish this haircut.'"





In the end, while HyunA is proud of the work she has done, she admits that haircutting should be left to the professionals, adding, "The hairdressers know their stuff." However, Dawn is extremely pleased with his new hairstyle, which gives her confidence to try again later.

Check out the full episode of 'HyunA-ing' above!