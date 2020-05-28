Crush x Red Velvet's Joy jam in the studio in 'Mayday' live video

Crush and Red Velvet's Joy have revealed a live video for their collaboration track "Mayday"!



In the live video, the two artists start out by playing flutes before they jump into their studio jam session. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's the R&B singer and Joy's first ever collaboration.



Watch Crush x Joy's live video above and their "Mayday" MV here if you missed it!





