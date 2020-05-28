28

Posted by germainej

Crush x Red Velvet's Joy jam in the studio in 'Mayday' live video

Crush and Red Velvet's Joy have revealed a live video for their collaboration track "Mayday"!

In the live video, the two artists start out by playing flutes before they jump into their studio jam session. "Mayday" is the first release from Crush's 'Homemade Series', and it's the R&B singer and Joy's first ever collaboration.

Watch Crush x Joy's live video above and their "Mayday" MV here if you missed it!


 

amu_jane3,920 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Why do they look so cute :3 :'(

bartkun8,186 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

damn they are so sweet together

