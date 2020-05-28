13

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Rookie boy group E'LAST tease track list for debut mini album

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group E'LAST have revealed the track list for their debut mini album.

The track list below lists "Intro", "Knight's Oath", "Sunrise", "My Flower", and "Light". As previously announced, E-LAST is made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk and Won Joo, as well as Choi In, Seung Yeob, Rano, Baek Gyul, Ro Min, and Ye Jun.

E'LAST's debut mini album drops on June 9 KST. 

  1. E'LAST
0 1,300 Share 54% Upvoted
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
8 hours ago   46   30,523
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
8 hours ago   46   30,523
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
11 hours ago   53   14,062
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
11 hours ago   27   1,322
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
18 hours ago   170   28,722

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND