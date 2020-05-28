Rookie boy group E'LAST tease track list for debut mini album

Rookie boy group E'LAST have revealed the track list for their debut mini album.



The track list below lists "Intro", "Knight's Oath", "Sunrise", "My Flower", and "Light". As previously announced, E-LAST is made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk and Won Joo, as well as Choi In, Seung Yeob, Rano, Baek Gyul, Ro Min, and Ye Jun.



E'LAST's debut mini album drops on June 9 KST.



