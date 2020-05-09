Busters meet on the schoolyard in 'Paeonia' 2nd MV teaser

Busters have dropped their music video teaser for "Paeonia".



In the MV teaser, the Busters members meet each other on the schoolyard, revealing their school uniform concept and a more feminine look outside school. As previously reported, the girl group's upcoming return marks their first with 2 new members, Takara and Minji.



Busters' "Paeonia" drops on May 13 KST. Check out their latest MV teaser above and their first MV teaser here if you missed it.



