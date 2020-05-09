Fans worry about BLACKPINK Jennie's weight in latest Instagram post

Fans are worrying about BLACKPINK's Jennie after her latest Instagram post.



On May 9, Jennie posted the below photos on Instagram along with a message saying she misses her fans and hopes they're staying safe. The BLACKPINK member wore a shoulder and midriff baring top with black pants, and some fans are expressing worry over her weight.



They commented, "You're too skinny," "Jennie, let's eat a lot," "Is she even eating," and more.



What are your thoughts on the issue?

