Posted by germainej

Fans worry about BLACKPINK Jennie's weight in latest Instagram post

Fans are worrying about BLACKPINK's Jennie after her latest Instagram post.

On May 9, Jennie posted the below photos on Instagram along with a message saying she misses her fans and hopes they're staying safe. The BLACKPINK member wore a shoulder and midriff baring top with black pants, and some fans are expressing worry over her weight. 

They commented, "You're too skinny," "Jennie, let's eat a lot," "Is she even eating," and more.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

3

nowaynoway254
17 minutes ago

She just lost a bit of weight for their comeback . Nothing is shockingly different

0

meme-provider-5
2 minutes ago

Netizens have to much time in their hands always looking for problems dudes enough is enough. My queen is gorgeous right now so stop complaining and leave her alone. I don't want my queen to look like this anymore.

