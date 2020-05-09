2

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Which female idol stars did Lee Hyori suggest join Yoo Jae Suk's co-ed group?

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori discussed creating a co-ed group on 'Hangout with Yoo'.

On the May 9th episode, Yoo Jae Suk was tasked with starting a co-ed group, and he traveled to Jeju Island to meet with former Fin.K.L member and singer Lee Hyori for advice. She expressed, "You have to make a group with someone you're close with. That's the only way you'll have that friendly energy onstage. I think it's a good idea as long as the members are certain."

She suggested that Yoo Jae Suk hold an audition to pick his fellow group members and recommended thinking about including current K-pop idol stars like MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and ITZY's Yeji. Lee Hyori then asked, "Can I audition too? I always promoted during the summer, and I did well," adding, "I'll always cheer on what Oppa does. Even if it's not with me, I hope you get a good result."


Which idol stars do you want to see in a co-ed group with Yoo Jae Suk?

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
0 3,783 Share 29% Upvoted
Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Min Ho, Lee Seung Gi, Park Bo Gum, Park Hae Jin, Park Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seo Kang Jun, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki
Top 20 Most Handsome Korean actors of 2020
3 hours ago   3   1,497

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND