Which female idol stars did Lee Hyori suggest join Yoo Jae Suk's co-ed group?

Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori discussed creating a co-ed group on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



On the May 9th episode, Yoo Jae Suk was tasked with starting a co-ed group, and he traveled to Jeju Island to meet with former Fin.K.L member and singer Lee Hyori for advice. She expressed, "You have to make a group with someone you're close with. That's the only way you'll have that friendly energy onstage. I think it's a good idea as long as the members are certain."



She suggested that Yoo Jae Suk hold an audition to pick his fellow group members and recommended thinking about including current K-pop idol stars like MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and ITZY's Yeji. Lee Hyori then asked, "Can I audition too? I always promoted during the summer, and I did well," adding, "I'll always cheer on what Oppa does. Even if it's not with me, I hope you get a good result."



Which idol stars do you want to see in a co-ed group with Yoo Jae Suk?