BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" dance practice has hit 300 million views.

The dance practice video hit 300 million views at 3:16 AM KST on the 18th. "DDU-DU DDU-DU" was the title song to BLACKPINK's first mini-album 'SQUARE UP', which was released in 2018.

