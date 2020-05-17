4

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Former Stray Kids member Woojin's latest pictures spark nose job rumors

Recent photos of Woojin have caused some netizens to speculate whether or not his face has changed.  

On May 16, he uploaded a series of photos of him after his first fan meeting 'New Area' on his personal Instagram but some fans noticed something different about the star's face. According to what some fans had to say, it might have been a nose job. Some comments include: "If we compare Woojin's past photos with the ones taken in his fan meeting, you can see a big difference in his nose.", "Woojin your nose looks different??" 


What do you think?

6,652 Share

shakennotstirred328 pts 8 minutes ago
Kind of sad he succumbed to his insecurities. He was already beautiful then. But if this helps him see himself in better light, then more power to him.

itsaminax705 pts 23 minutes ago
Why does it matter, he looks good either way.

