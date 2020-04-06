Wonder Girls members call Lim right away after she goes public with her 7-year relationship

On the April 6 broadcast of MBC's real-life couple romance reality program 'Real Love Story', Wonder Girls's maknae Lim and extreme Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul made their first appearance as a couple on the show.

During this broadcast, Lim and Shin Min Chul sat together at a cafe after both sides decided to go public with their relationship of 7-years. Lim could not hide her nerves, as this was the first time ever in her celebrity career that she was going public with a romantic relationship. Reading through an article about her and Shin Min Chul, Lim commented, "It feels like I'm dreaming. It's surreal."

Approximately 10-minutes after the couple's dating news broke, Lim got a call from her fellow Wonder Girls member Yenny! After congratulating the couple on the news, Yenny also pointed out to Lim as a close unnie, "Going public... it's gonna be hard at times."

Afterward, Lim got another call from her Wonder Girls member Yubin! Lim greeted, "Miss president!" as Lim is currently signed as an artist under Yubin's new agency.

Next, Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul also checked his phone, full of messages from his friends. One friend quickly called Shin Min Chul, proving how close they were by immediately pouring curses as soon as he picked up. Shin Min Chul friend angrily revealed, "I can't believe this. You know, I was worried about you... I thought you never saw any girls, always just doing your Taekwondo kicks, but it turns out you were seeing someone so secretively! And for 7-years at that!"

Later on, Shin Min Chul surprised Lim with a sweet bouquet of flowers to celebrate their first day as a public celebrity couple. The bouquet of flowers brought Lim to tears, after which Shin Min Chul assured, "I'll treat you even better step by step from now on." Check out some clips from this week's 'Real Love Story' above and below!

