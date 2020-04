Changmin has dropped a performance video for "Chocolate".

The title song to his solo debut mini-album was released last week on the 6th. The choreography was done by Kevin Maher, who also choreographed Girls' Generation's "Party", EXO's "Power" and "Dancing King", and NCT 127's "Limitless" among others. The choreography for "Chocolate" shows off Changmin's homme fatale charms amazingly.

Check it out above!