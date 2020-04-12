0

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

[T/W: suicide, mentions of child pornography] Netizens wonder if Verbal Jint took it too far by celebrating 'nth room' participant's suicide

[T/W: suicide, mentions of child pornography] 

Netizens are debating if Verbal Jint took it too far.

He posted a screenshot of a news article on his Instagram Story. The news article was about a man in his 20s who confessed to being a participant in the 'nth room', and then committed suicide. 'A', who was 28 years old, had gone to the Yeosu Police Station and confessed that he had photos from 'nth room'. The police found 340 photos including child pornography in his phone. 'A' was later found dead in his apartment at 8PM on the 10th. 

Verbal Jint screenshot the article and wrote, "This is making me happy. If more of them die, I'll write a commemorative song. Let's also reveal their identities.

Netizens are wondering if he went too far - on one hand, he was talking about someone's life. But the majority seem to think that the people in the 'nth room' should not even be considered 'human' and do not deserve such pity.

What do you think?

