Yeonwoo participated in a campaign song for washing hands!

The song "Rub and Wash Hands" is part of the campaign to fight against COVID19, and features Yeonwoo's clear voice and a fun dance. MLD Entertainment said, "It's small but meaningful participation in the fight to prevent and overcome COVID19, so we planned a challenge with Yeonwoo. We hope the campaign song will at least be small relief and support."

Check out the cute song above!