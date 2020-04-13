TOO treats fans to a dance practice video for debut album B-side 'Take It Slow'

TOO has a new surprise video for their fans!

On April 13 KST, the 'World Klass' rookie group released a dance practice video for "Take It Slow," a track off of their debut mini album 'Reason For Being: Benevolence.' According to their social media, the video was released to thank fans for continuing to stream their debut music video "Magnolia," which is currently just shy of 500,000 views.

In the dance practice clip, the boys match the upbeat mood of the song with outfits in a variety of colors and styles that reflect their individual personalities. During the song, they happily shout along with the lyrics, ending the video by striking a playful group pose.

Check out the dance practice for "Take It Slow" above!